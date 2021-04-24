Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

