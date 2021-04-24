Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

