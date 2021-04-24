Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several brokerages have commented on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.