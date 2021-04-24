Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 50,615 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.