Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.27 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

