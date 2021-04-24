Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $227,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $165,057,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK opened at $42.56 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

