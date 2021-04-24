Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

