Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 3,828 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

