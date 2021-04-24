Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 5,704 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twitter by 771.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.