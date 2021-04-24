Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,058 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

