Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

