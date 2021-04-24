Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 4.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.30% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $101,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 46,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

