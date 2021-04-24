Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.