Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

NYSE ICE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.