Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

