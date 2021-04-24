Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $23.57 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

