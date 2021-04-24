Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after acquiring an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

