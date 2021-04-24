Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 487.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

