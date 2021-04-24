Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,368.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

