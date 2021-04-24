Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.21% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

