Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,772 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 4.52% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $140.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

CNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

