Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

