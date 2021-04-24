Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

