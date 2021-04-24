Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 15,062 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.52 and a 200 day moving average of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.