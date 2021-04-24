Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,770 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 2.71% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $9.50 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.