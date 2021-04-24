Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.