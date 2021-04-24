Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,450 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Stratus Properties comprises approximately 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 12.22% of Stratus Properties worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

