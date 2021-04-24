Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,553 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $37.09 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

