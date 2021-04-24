Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 514 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

ROP stock opened at $434.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.