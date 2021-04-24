Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 894 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wayfair worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.45.

Shares of W opened at $308.18 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

