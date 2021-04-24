Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 963 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average is $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

