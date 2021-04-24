Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,560 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.51% of Hexcel worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

