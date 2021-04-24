Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $260.97 million and $144.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,055,555 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

