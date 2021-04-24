Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 42.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 73.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.61 million and $29,818.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.