Ink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,199.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

