Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.50. 17,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.