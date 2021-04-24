Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as low as C$0.88. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 14,520 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$54.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

