Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $59.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inseego reported sales of $56.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $282.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,470,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG opened at $9.17 on Friday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.