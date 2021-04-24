Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Inseego alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.