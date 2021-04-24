Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Major Shareholder Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,032,410.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36.

SPT stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. 309,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,362. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.83.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $8,664,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $4,118,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

