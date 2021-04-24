Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells 14,587 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20.

Steven H. Rusing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 1,733,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,110. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

