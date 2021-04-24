Insider Selling: WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Treasurer Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Treasurer Nicole M. Breen sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $16,430.00.

OTCMKTS BUDZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 455,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. WEED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

