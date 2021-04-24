Insight Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $155,573.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $855,984.91 and approximately $155,573.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

