Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $39,431.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,810,076 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

