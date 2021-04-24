InsurAce Market Capitalization Reaches $43.55 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and $2.84 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $5.40 or 0.00010660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

