Insured Finance Market Capitalization Hits $6.59 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $409,696.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

