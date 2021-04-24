Insureum (ISR) Price Up 78.5% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Insureum has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

