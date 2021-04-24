INT (INT) Market Cap Achieves $9.13 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. INT has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00081868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

