Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $59.24. 77,519,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

