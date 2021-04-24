Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $24,548.23 and $37,836.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

