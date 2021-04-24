Intelligent Trading Foundation Reaches Market Cap of $24,548.23 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $24,548.23 and $37,836.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.